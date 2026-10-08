8th Circ. Ruling Limits Receiver Insurance Recovery Rights

By Stephanie Pierce and Alex Besharat ( October 8, 2026, 2:59 PM EDT) -- On July 30, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed dismissal in King v. Texas Insurance Co., holding that a receiver's demands for directors and officers insurance coverage did not satisfy the policy's definition of "claim" and "loss."...
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