Healthcare REITs Funnel Billions Into Senior Housing In Q3

By Charlie Innis ( November 3, 2026, 5:22 PM EST) -- The two biggest healthcare real estate investment trusts in the U.S., Welltower Inc. and Ventas Inc., have invested a combined $26 billion this year in buying senior housing for their respective portfolios, as new construction slows amid deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, executives said in recent earnings calls....
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