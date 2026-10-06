Russia On The Hook For $192.5M In Crimea Seizure Cases
By Joyce Hanson ( October 6, 2026, 8:45 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal has ordered Russia to pay nearly $181 million plus interest to Ukraine's largest commercial bank for expropriating its Crimean assets and $11.5 million plus interest to the operator of a private airport in Crimea....
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