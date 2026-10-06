EU Extends Deadline To Review Papermakers' €1.4B JV Plan
By Irene Madongo ( October 6, 2026, 6:16 PM BST) -- The European Commission has an extra month to decide whether the planned €1.42 billion ($1.6 billion) joint venture between paper manufacturers UPM-Kymmene and Sappi could harm competition in markets for paper used in magazines and books....
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