Fla. Fishermen Reach Deal In Crustacean Price-Fixing Suit

By David Minsky ( October 6, 2026, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A group of commercial fishermen reached a deal with a Miami seafood wholesaler to resolve antitrust violations in Florida federal court, agreeing to a settlement in exchange for dropping proposed class claims that the company conspired to widen profit margins by artificially suppressing crab claw and spiny lobster tail prices....
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