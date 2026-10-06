Minor League Hockey Team Ex-Owner Cops To Tax Fraud

By Hayley Fowler ( October 6, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The former majority owner of Charlotte's minor league hockey team has admitted to filing a false tax return in 2020 that federal prosecutors said drastically understated his income, court records filed in the Western District of North Carolina show....
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