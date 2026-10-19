OCC Plan May Bring Data Sharing Flexibility, Diligence Issues

By Lee Meyerson and Amanda Allexon ( October 19, 2026, 3:25 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 3, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued a proposal that would substantially expand the circumstances in which national banks may share confidential supervisory information, or CSI, with affiliates, service providers, executive candidates, merger counterparties, trade associations and certain advisers without seeking case-by-case OCC approval.[1]...
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