Ex-Fifth Third Worker Claims Unpaid Prep Work Violated FLSA
By Sydney Price ( October 7, 2026, 6:21 PM EDT) -- An ex-Fifth Third Bank customer service representative has hit her former employer with a proposed class action accusing it of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by refusing to pay her and other employees for time spent preparing to work....
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