Chubb Sued By Ex-LA Times CEO Over Palisades Fire Damage

By Rae Ann Varona ( October 6, 2026, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Chubb uses a "rotating cast" of biased consultants to downplay property damage and minimize its coverage obligations, alleges businessman and former Los Angeles Times CEO Austin Beutner, who accused Chubb in California state court of ignoring smoke damage to his family's Pacific Palisades home following devastating wildfires in January 2025....
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