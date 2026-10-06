Tacoma Must Put Workers' Initiative To Voters, Panel Rules

By Ben Adlin ( October 6, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- City leaders in Tacoma, Washington, have a duty to put a so-called Workers' Bill of Rights initiative to voters, a state appellate panel said Tuesday, holding in a published opinion that the city council failed to follow a charter provision requiring the council to "submit the proposal to the people."...
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