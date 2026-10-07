Okla. Pot Agency Accused Of Retaliating Over Gender Pay Gap

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 7, 2026, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority was hit with a sex discrimination and retaliation lawsuit by a former employee who claims the agency reprimanded her for pointing out that she was paid less than her male colleagues, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday....
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