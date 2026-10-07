5th Circ. Won't Revive Suit Against Dishwasher Water Rule
By Gautama Mehta ( October 7, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit agreed with a Texas federal court that the Energy Policy and Conservation Act requires suits challenging federal water efficiency standards for appliances to be filed in circuit court....
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