Ex-TD Bank Worker Admits Role In $4.8M Laundering Scheme

By Gina Kim ( October 6, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A former TD Bank employee pled guilty in New Jersey federal court Tuesday to accepting bribes from a co-conspirator to open fraudulent bank accounts in return for a fee, and facilitating the laundering of $4.8 million from the United States to ATMs in Colombia over a nearly two-year period....
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