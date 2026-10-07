Ex-Tenn. County Commissioner Gets 2 Years For Tax Evasion

By Zak Kostro ( October 7, 2026, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A former Tennessee county commissioner was sentenced to two years in prison for evading taxes by failing to report to the IRS roughly $311,000 over five years in income derived from grants that the commission awarded to nonprofit organizations....
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