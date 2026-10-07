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DHS Eyes Up To $100K Foreign Student Work Program Fee

By Britain Eakin ( October 7, 2026, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security proposed a rule Wednesday that would impose a $70,000 fee for foreign students to work in their fields, and another $30,000 tacked on for students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields....

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