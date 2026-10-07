3rd Circ. Upends Sandoz's $61.6M Award Against UTC

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 7, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Wednesday erased Sandoz Inc.'s $61.6 million award in a breach of contract case against United Therapeutics Corp., in a decision that sidesteps the major pharmaceutical company's request to reinstate a $137.2 million damages calculation that had been halved by the trial judge....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.