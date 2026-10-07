Ex-Burger King Operator Must Close Eateries In TM Dispute

By David Minsky ( October 7, 2026, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday shut down several restaurants owned by a former Burger King franchisee who renamed her shops "Jumbo King Burger," saying the owner is likely violating a prior agreement to not compete with the fast-food giant and infringing its intellectual property....
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