Mich. Tribal Officials Detail Missing Persons Plan At Summit

By Melanie Dorsey ( October 7, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Officials from the Bay Mills Indian Community outlined how they plan to respond to cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people at a summit in Michigan on Wednesday, explaining how the tribe will coordinate law enforcement, victim services and community resources and sharing lessons learned from previous missing persons cases. ...
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