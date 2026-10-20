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Expert Analysis

Preventing HOA Bias After Wash. Ruling Highlights Risk

By Brett Sullivan ( October 20, 2026, 10:07 AM EDT) -- In a published decision that potentially alters the national landscape for community associations, Division II of the Washington Court of Appeals recently resolved a question with significant ripple effects far beyond state lines: Does a state's antidiscrimination law reach a homeowners association's enforcement of its covenants after a home is sold?...

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