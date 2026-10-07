Board Bars Removal Relief For Nepali Who Traveled Home
By Ganesh Setty ( October 7, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals on Wednesday upheld an immigration judge's finding that a Nepali citizen's travel to Nepal after he was granted permission meant he abandoned his bid to secure asylum or otherwise avoid removal to Nepal....
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