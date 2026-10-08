Fed. Circ. Presses Inventor On SAWS Bias Challenge
By Celeste Bott ( October 8, 2026, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Federal Circuit judges appeared skeptical of an inventor's argument that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's controversial and now discontinued "sensitive" patent applications program derailed his application for a patent on a type of internal combustion engine in violation of his constitutional rights....
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