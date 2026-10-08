Uncertainty Surrounds Judge Newman's 11th Circ. Transfer

By Dani Kass ( October 8, 2026, 12:22 AM EDT) -- Chief Justice John Roberts' order to transfer the Federal Circuit Judicial Council's disability investigation of a suspended 99-year-old judge to another court offers the neutral evaluation the judge has long been asking for, but attorneys are concerned about the transparency of the proceeding....
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