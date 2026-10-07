Remorseful Atty Says He'll Skip Solo Practice If Reinstated

By Matthew Santoni ( October 7, 2026, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A suspended Uniontown, Pennsylvania, attorney told a disciplinary panel Wednesday that he would avoid solo practice and focus on regulatory compliance work for a clinical trial company if reinstated, citing regret for the lack of supervision, burnout and drug abuse that led to his 2025 suspension....
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