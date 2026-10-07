Florida AG Seeks To Force Meta To Curb Addictive Features

By Emily Field ( October 7, 2026, 11:49 PM EDT) -- The Florida attorney general Wednesday asked a state court to compel Meta Platforms Inc. to impose age verification measures and curb addictive features, saying that a recent $17.1 billion settlement with other state attorneys general shows that the social media giant can do so....
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