Egan-Jones Taps Ex-SEC Examiner To Oversee Ratings
By Sarah Jarvis ( October 7, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Egan-Jones Ratings Co. announced Wednesday that it has appointed a former branch chief of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of Credit Ratings as its senior director of ratings, several weeks after the SEC ruled that the firm will not be designated a nationally recognized statistical rating organization for rating bonds or asset-backed securities....
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