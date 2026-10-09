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Amazon, Nitrous Cos. Marketed Gas For Inhaling, Suit Says

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 9, 2026, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Nearly 100 consumers are suing Amazon.com Inc. and multiple nitrous oxide manufacturers in Washington state court, alleging the companies marketed candy-flavored gas canisters for recreational inhalation without warning them that they are addictive or could cause paralysis, brain damage and even death....

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