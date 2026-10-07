Dark Web Marketplace Co-Founder Gets 40 Years In Prison

By Gina Kim ( October 7, 2026, 10:27 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday handed down a 40-year prison sentence for the co-creator of Empire Market, a $430 million darkweb digital marketplace that provided a platform for people to buy and sell controlled substances, stolen credit card information, and counterfeit currency following the takedown of AlphaBay in 2017....
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