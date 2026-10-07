Crypto Founder Indicted Over $9M Crypto Rug Pull

By Celeste Bott ( October 7, 2026, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency founder Alexander Sisemore has been indicted in Illinois federal court for orchestrating a fraudulent scheme that netted him about $9 million, with prosecutors alleging he concealed tokens he had allocated himself for free and surreptitiously sold them while misleading investors about the project's ownership....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.