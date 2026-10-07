Ex-Bank Chair Gets 5 Years For $23.6M Wire Fraud Scheme

By Rae Ann Varona ( October 7, 2026, 11:21 PM EDT) -- The former board chair and co-owner of the Puerto Rico-based Nodus International Bank was sentenced Wednesday to more than five years in federal prison for leading a scheme to fraudulently steal nearly $24 million from the now-collapsed bank, federal prosecutors announced....
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