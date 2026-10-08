Televangelist Tells Mich. Jury Network Owner Was 'Obnoxious'

By Susan Smiley ( October 8, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A Black televangelist suing his former network testified to a Michigan federal jury on Thursday that he was drawn in and wooed by white religious network owner Kevin Adell, only to be blindsided by his boss' racially charged jokes and erratic behavior....
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