Ga. Appeals Panel OKs Police Gang Investigator As Expert
By Parker Quinlan ( October 8, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Thursday that a police investigator who has interviewed more than 150 members of a specific street gang and has attended gang investigation trainings is qualified to serve as an expert witness in a criminal trial....
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