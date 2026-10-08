'Chicken Soup' Parent Owes $25M Judgment, Investor Says

By Aaron Keller ( October 8, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The entity that manages self-help book publisher Chicken Soup for the Soul Holdings LLC should be ordered to pay $25 million after a sale of most of an affiliate's assets never materialized, according to an investor seeking to recover some of its alleged $50 million in losses....
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