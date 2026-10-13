CFTC Outlines Creative Path To Crypto Oversight

By Aislinn Keely ( October 13, 2026, 11:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is employing a creative use of a Dodd-Frank Act provision to fashion itself a form of authority over crypto spot markets after the Clarity Act failed to move forward, an effort that experts say will draw industry applause and state scrutiny....
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