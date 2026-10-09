Pa. Odd Fellows Lodge Can't Take Over Philly Charity

By Matthew Santoni ( October 9, 2026, 10:30 AM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania leaders of the International Order of Odd Fellows can't take over a Philadelphia charity that a local lodge had organized 140 years ago, since amendments to the charity's charter and bylaws giving the "Grand Lodge" control had not followed the original charter or state law, an appellate panel has ruled....
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