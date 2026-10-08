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FCC Dem Slams 'Dark Money' Plan For Political Robocalls

By Nadia Dreid ( October 8, 2026, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The FCC spends a lot of time trying to do something about the billions of illegal robocalls Americans are pelted with every month, but the agency is currently considering a proposal to relax the current rules on political robocalls ahead of the November midterms — to the chagrin of the commission's lone Democrat....

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