NCUA's 2-Week Leadership Gap Draws Senate Dem Scrutiny

By Jon Hill ( October 8, 2026, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Senate Banking Committee's top Democrat is seeking more details on an unusual gap in leadership that took place this summer at the National Credit Union Administration, questioning how the agency continued to function with an empty governing board....
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