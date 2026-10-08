$13.4M Conn. Insurance Fight Won't Resume Amid Appeal
By Danielle Ferguson ( October 8, 2026, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut judge won't lift a stay on a mother's lawsuit seeking to enforce a $13.4 million trial judgment over her son's death in a group home because the group home still has time to appeal a decision affirming the judgment....
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