Judiciary Stuck In AI Rulemaking Rut As Attys, Judges Protest

By Jeff Overley ( November 3, 2026, 12:11 AM EST) -- Judiciary efforts to enact rules for the artificial intelligence age are mired in concerns about burdens on litigators, the tensions between burgeoning technology and snail-paced policymaking, and how to even define AI. And despite vivid examples of AI's risks, officials are inching toward mothballing the prominent project....
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