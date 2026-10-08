DOJ Urges Justices To Keep Anti-ICE Activist Detained Pretrial
By Brandon Lowrey ( October 8, 2026, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to leave in place a Sixth Circuit ruling that a self-described "antifa" member must remain in jail pending trial on charges that he cyberstalked and threatened a social-media supporter of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement....
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