Genesis Healthcare Gets OK For Amended $1B Asset Sale
By Rick Archer ( October 8, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Thursday approved the sale of Genesis Healthcare's 175 care facilities after being told that the debtor had reached an amended deal with the buyer that will add $15 million in cash to the $1 billion Genesis was already slated to receive....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.