Cybercrime Laundering Leader Pleads Guilty In $10M Scheme

By Corey Rothauser ( October 9, 2026, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A Ukrainian-Russian dual citizen pleaded guilty in North Carolina federal court to helping run an international money laundering organization that recruited more than 15,000 U.S. residents to transfer money stolen by hackers, federal prosecutors said....
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