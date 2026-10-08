GAO To Investigate CFTC Staffing Cuts After Warren Request

By Sarah Jarvis ( October 8, 2026, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office will investigate the impact of staffing cuts at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, after Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., urged the watchdog agency to probe whether the cuts impacted the CFTC's ability to fulfill its responsibilities and whether they are legally sound....
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