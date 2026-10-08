Pasadena Worker Accuses 9th Circ. Of 'Lies' In COVID Ruling

By Craig Clough ( October 8, 2026, 11:53 PM EDT) -- A Pasadena police employee on Thursday failed to convince the Ninth Circuit to give him a second shot at suing the city over its COVID-19 vaccination policy, rejecting his argument that a panel decision in the matter was "rife with lies, misstatements, material omissions and total fabrications."...
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