Employment Authority: Calif. Sets Up New Workplace AI Rules

By Patrick Hoff ( October 9, 2026, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on questions about California's new laws regarding how employers use artificial intelligence, a new challenge to long-standing National Labor Relations Board precedent about union elections, and how New York City's new data research division plans to bolster the city's wage and hour enforcement work....
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