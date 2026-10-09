Estate Says Insurer Must Cover Fatal Hyperbaric Chamber Suit

By Danielle Ferguson ( October 9, 2026, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The parents of a 5-year-old killed in a hyperbaric chamber explosion and the center where he was receiving the therapy urged a Michigan federal court to reject an insurer's bid to avoid defending the center, saying that insurance coverage is warranted in the family's wrongful-death suit....
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