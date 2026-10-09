FCC Proposes Rules To Vet Broadband Subsidy Recipients

By Nadia Dreid ( October 9, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Almost five months after the Rural Broadband Protection Act was signed into law, the Federal Communications Commission is getting the ball rolling on establishing the vetting process mandated by the law for internet service providers taking part in the agency's "high cost" program....
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