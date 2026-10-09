Whole Foods Defeats Ex-Worker's Race Bias, Retaliation Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( October 9, 2026, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Whole Foods defeated a former employee's lawsuit alleging he was fired because he's Black, with an Illinois federal judge concluding he couldn't overcome the supermarket chain's explanation that he was let go for fudging the time he was at work....
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