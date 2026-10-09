Squires Grants 4 PTAB Petitions, Rejects 3 In New Drop
By Dani Kass ( October 9, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires has instituted four new America Invents Act reviews at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and turned down three in his newest mass order....
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