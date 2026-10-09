Ill. Judge Lays Out Doc Demands For DOJ Misconduct Probe

By Lauraann Wood ( October 9, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge asked the government Friday to turn over six months of communications and certain other records as she investigates in-court inaccuracies Chicago prosecutors offered while prosecuting six anti-immigration protesters, rejecting its request to seal a filing in the process....
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