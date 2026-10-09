GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger ( October 9, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The federal fraud division is threatening faster action and broader targets, especially in the healthcare sector, under a new enforcement policy announced recently. And the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has warned that while the Climate 100 proxy group at Exxon won't be punished, shareholder advocacy groups that join forces could face legal scrutiny in the future....
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